Girl, 1, missing from Chicago's South Side

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 1-year-old girl who is missing from Chicago’s South Side.

Alanna Harris was last seen Friday near the vicinity of 6900 S. Ada in the West Englewood neighborhood, police said. She was wearing a pink sleeveless shirt, flower patterns shorts, a wristband with her name on her arm, and she had three ponytails in her hair.

Alanna was in the company of her father who was driving a tan Nissan vehicle, police said. She may be near 5700 S. Hamilton Avenue in the West Englewood neighborhood.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One Detectives at 312-747-8380.