Girl, 10, missing from Edgewater

article

Police are looking for a 10-year-old girl missing from Edgewater on the North Side.

Serenity Gray was last seen about 4:30 p.m. July 24 near North Clark Street and West Peterson Avenue, Chicago police said. She was wearing black glasses, a yellow hoodie, black pants and flip flops.

Gray may be with her mother, police said. Gray is 5-foot-1, 100 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair, police said.

Anyone with information about her is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8266.