Police are asking for help finding an 11-year-old girl who was last seen Tuesday in West Woodlawn on the South Side.

Angelina Haskell was last seen near 62nd Street and Evans Avenue, Chicago Police said.

She’s about 4-foot-8, 100 pounds, brown eyes and black hair, police said.

Police did not have a clothing description.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 312-747- 8380.

