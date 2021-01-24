Girl, 11, missing from Englewood

article

An 11-year-old girl has been reported missing from Englewood on the South Side.

Serenity Williams was last seen Saturday near 69th Street and Eggleston Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Williams was wearing a black and white Cubs jacket, olive green hoodie, black jeans and either brown boots or gray and white shoes, police said. She may be near the 4000 block of West Lexington Street, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Williams is about 5-foot-6 and 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One SVU at 312-747-8380.