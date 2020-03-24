Girl, 12, missing from Chicago; last seen March 23

article

Police are asking the public for help in finding a 12-year-old girl who is missing from Chicago.

Gianna Wilson was last seen Monday, March 23 in the area of 4400 S. Archer Avenue on the Southwest Side.

Wilson is described as a Hispanic female, standing 4-foot-11, weighing 123 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt, dark leggings, white Converse or black Jordan gym shoes, and a tie-dye book bag.

Police say she frequents the area and parks near Archer Avenue and Lotus in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Area Central Detective Division SVU at 312-747-8380.