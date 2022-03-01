Girl, 12, shot and critically wounded riding in car with family members in West Englewood

A 12-year-old girl was shot and critically wounded while riding in a car with family members Tuesday night in West Englewood on Chicago's South Side.

The girl was riding in the car in the 2300 block of West 72nd Street about 7:50 p.m. when someone opened fire from the street, striking her in the back of the head, Chicago police said.

She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody.