Girl, 13, in critical condition after being hit by car on Chicago's Far South Side

A 13-year-old girl was hit by a car in Roseland Sunday afternoon.

Chicago police said the child was running across the street in the middle of the 11400 block of South Indiana Avenue when she was struck by a Ford sedan.

The incident happened around 4:22 p.m. The victim was transported by the Chicago Fire Department to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

Police said no other injuries were reported. There was a male driver in the Ford. No citations have been reported at this time.

The Major Accidents Unit is investigating.