Girl, 13, missing from Austin

article

Chicago police are asking for help locating a 13-year-old girl who went missing from Austin on the West Side.

Sanniyah Jones was last seen Tuesday in the area of Central Avenue and Washington Boulevard, police said.

Police described Jones as a 5-foot, 225-pound girl with brown eyes, black hair and a medium-brown complexion.

Jones may be in the area of Pulaski Road and Grenshaw Street in Lawndale, police said.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.