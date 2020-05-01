Girl, 13, missing from Chicago

article

Police are asking the community for help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

Marshae Rogers was last seen March 17 in the 6700 block of S. Paxton Avenue. Police say she suffers from depression.

She is described as an African American girl, standing 5-foot-7 and weighing 140 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Police say she frequents the area of 70th and Bishop, which is in the Englewood neighborhood.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 312-747-8380.