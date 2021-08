article

A 13-year-old girl is missing from North Center.

Chicago police say Angelina Corona-Lindsey was last seen in the 3900 block of Western Avenue around midnight Tuesday.

Corona-Lindsey is described as 5’7" and 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Advertisement

If located, contact Area One SVU detectives at 312-747-8380.