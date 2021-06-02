Girl, 14, critically wounded in Back of the Yards shooting

A 14-year-old girl was critically wounded after being shot in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Wednesday night.

The incident occurred in the 1700 block of West 48th Street at about 6:09 p.m.

The victim was on the sidewalk when she was approached by three unknown offenders.

One of the offenders produced a handgun and fired shots, police said.

The victim was struck in the head and transported to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

No offenders are in custody and area detectives are investigating, authorities said.