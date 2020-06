article

A 14-year-old girl has been reported missing from Burnside on the South Side.

Grace Carpenter was last seen May 28 near 88th Street and St. Lawrence Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Grace, who sometimes wears a blonde wig, may be near 73rd Street and Racine Avenue, police said.

Anyone who knows her location is asked to call Area Two detectives at 312-747-8274.