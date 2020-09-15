Girl, 14, missing from Chicago's South Side

article

Police are looking for a 14-year-old girl missing from Bronzeville on the South Side.

Savanna Barnes was last seen Sunday near the 4500 block of South Vincennes Avenue, Chicago police said. She was wearing black jogging pants, pink sandals and a brown Dunkin Donuts t-shirt. She may appear confused.

Barnes is 5-foot-6, 175 pounds and has brown eyes, police said. She has long black and brown twist braids that go down to the middle of her back. She was also carrying a black and white purse with flowers on it.

Anyone with information about her is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.