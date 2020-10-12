Girl, 14, missing from Lawndale

article

Police are looking for a 14-year-old girl reported missing since Saturday from Lawndale on the West Side.

Tyerra Williams is missing from the 1500 block of South Kenneth Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Williams is a 5-foot-5, 220-pound girl with brown eyes and hair in brown, blond and white braids, police said. She was last seen wearing a yellow pullover hoodie, red basketball shorts and black Nike slide-on slippers.

She has been known to spend time in the area near Benjamin Franklin Park, including the 1400 block of South Kolin Avenue, as well as the area near 79th Street and Colfax Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Four detectives at 312-746-8255.