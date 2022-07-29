Girl, 14, reported missing from Bronzeville

article

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing this week from the Bronzeville neighborhood.

Serinity Ringgold was last seen Tuesday in the 3700 block of South Indiana Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.

She is described as 5-foot-5, 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Ringgold was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, a white t-shirt and tan pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.