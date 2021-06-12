Girl, 14, reported missing from Dunning

article

A 14-year-old girl has been reported missing from the Dunning neighborhood on the Northwest Side of Chicago.

Aniyah ‘Niyah’ Seawood was last seen at her residence in the 3600 block of North Nordica Street on June 7.

Seawood is 5'5" and weighs about 195 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and a medium-brown complexion, police said.

She was last seen wearing a gray "Puma" t-shirt, blue jeans with ripped holes in her thigh/ knees and shoes.

She also may be in need of medication.

If anyone has information regarding the 14-year-old, they are asked to contact Area 5 SVU at (312) 746-6554.