Girl, 14, reported missing from the Near West Side

article

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing from the Near West Side.

Kamyra Washington was last seen Sunday in the area of 2300 West Gladys Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Washington is 5-foot-10, 260 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Four detectives at (312) 746-8255.