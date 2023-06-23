Girl, 14, reported missing from West Garfield Park

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a girl who was reported missing last month from the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Audrey Reeves, 14, was last seen on May 29 in the 4400 block of West Jackson Boulevard, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Reeves is 5 feet tall, 165 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt and gray shorts.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Area Four detectives at (312) 746-8251.