Girl, 16, fatally shot in eye on Chicago's West Side: police

A 16-year-old girl was shot in the eye and killed Tuesday night in Chicago's Austin neighborhood.

Around 8:13 p.m., police say the teenage victim was involved in a verbal dispute with a male offender who pulled out a gun and fired shots before fleeing the scene in the 5000 block of W. Washington.

The 16-year-old was struck in the eye and transported to Loretto Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

A witness to the incident told officers the teenage girl was also armed with a gun, police said.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

Editor's Note: Initially, police said the victim was a 14-year-old girl.