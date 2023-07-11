Girl, 16, fatally shot in eye on Chicago's West Side: police
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old girl was shot in the eye and killed Tuesday night in Chicago's Austin neighborhood.
Around 8:13 p.m., police say the teenage victim was involved in a verbal dispute with a male offender who pulled out a gun and fired shots before fleeing the scene in the 5000 block of W. Washington.
The 16-year-old was struck in the eye and transported to Loretto Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
A witness to the incident told officers the teenage girl was also armed with a gun, police said.
Nobody was reported in custody.
The investigation is ongoing.
Editor's Note: Initially, police said the victim was a 14-year-old girl.