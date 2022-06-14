Girl, 14, shot in Grand Crossing

A 14-year-old girl was grazed by gunfire Monday evening in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

She was walking outside around 6:15 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Kenwood Avenue when gunfire broke out, police said.

The girl was grazed in the back and hand. She was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, according to officials.

Police said the gunman may have opened fire from a vehicle.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.