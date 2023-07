A girl was shot twice Wednesday morning in the Fernwood neighborhood.

The 14-year-old was shot in the hip and buttocks around 12:16 a.m. in the 10200 block of South Yale Avenue, according to CPD.

A family member took her to Roseland Community Hospital where she was listed in fair condition.

There is no one in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.