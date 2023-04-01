Girl, 14, stuck by gunfire in West Pullman home

A 14-year-old girl was struck by gunfire inside her residence in West Pullman early Saturday morning.

Police say the victim was inside her home in the 12600 block of South Lowe Avenue around 1:30 a.m. when she heard shots coming from the street.

The victim was shot in the left thigh twice and transported to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

There is no one in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.