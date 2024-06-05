Girl, 14, wounded in South Side shooting

A teenage girl was shot during an argument early Wednesday in the Oakland neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The 14-year-old was arguing with someone she knew just after midnight when he pulled out a gun and shot her in the 4300 block of South Lake Park Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The girl was shot once in the hand and was transported to Comer Children's Hospital where she was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.