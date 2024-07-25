Girl, 15, killed by 'stray bullet' in Round Lake Beach home: officials

A teenage girl was killed by a "stray bullet" that entered her home Wednesday night in suburban Round Lake Beach.

A shot was fired around 9 p.m. outside a residence and entered the home, striking a 15-year-old girl in the 1500 block of Cherokee Drive, according to the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.

When police arrived, they found the girl suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead. The victim has not yet been identified by the Lake County Coroner's office.

Officials said it does not appear the girl was the intended target of the shooting. Lake County Major Crime Task Force Investigators and Round Lake Beach Police Detectives have launched a homicide investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Round Lake Beach police at (847) 546-2127.