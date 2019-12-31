Girl, 15, missing from Chicago Lawn

article

Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl missing from Chicago Lawn since November.

Leilani Sanchez was last seen Nov. 29 and is missing from the 6200 block of South Rockwell Street, Chicago police said in a missing person alert. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and eyeglasses.

She’s known to frequent the area of the 3400 block of West 53rd Street in Gage Park, police said.

Sanchez is 5-foot-5, 170 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair, police said.

Anyone with information about her is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.