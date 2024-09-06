Girl, 15, reported missing since May

article

Police are asking for the public's help locating a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since late May and could be in the Chicago area.

Megan Eads was last seen on May 28, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Eads, who goes by "Jay" and "AJ," may frequent the area of 500 W. North Ave. She also has family in Rockford and Carterville, Illinois.

Eads was described as 5-foot-4, 190 pounds with blue eyes and reddish brown hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Area Two detectives at (312) 747-8274.