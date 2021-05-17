Girl, 15, shot while walking dog on Chicago's South Side: police

A 15-year-old girl is in critical condition after being shot Monday while walking her dog on Chicago’s South Side.

The teen was shot in the 400 block of East 61st Street in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

She was walking her dog when an unknown man on foot fired shots, striking her in the arm and chest, police said. The girl was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

It is unsure if the victim was the intended target, police said.

Detectives are still investigating as nobody is in custody.

