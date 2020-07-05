Girl, 16, and 3 others shot on Chicago's West Side

article

A 16-year-old girl was among a group of people who were shot Sunday in Fifth City on the West Side.

About 2:30 p.m. she was standing in an alley in the 3700 block of West Jackson Boulevard, with three other people, when they heard shots and felt pain, Chicago police said.

The girl was struck in the side and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said. A 19-year-old man was struck in the thigh and taken to the same hospital in good condition.

A 55-year-old man and a 35-year-old man were each struck in the buttocks, police said. The older man was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition and the younger man refused treatment.

Area Four detectives are investigating.