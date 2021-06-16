Girl, 16, hit by bulldozer in Little Village
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old girl was injured after being hit by a bulldozer Wednesday in Little Village on the Southwest Side.
The bulldozer was traveling about 6 p.m. in the 2600 block of South Central Park Avenue when the girl walked into the street and was struck, Chicago police said.
The teen suffered injuries to her legs, arms and head, police said. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where her condition was stabilized.
No citations were issued for the 50-year-old man driving the bulldozer, police said.