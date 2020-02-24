Girl, 16, missing from Back of the Yards since Jan. 18

article

A 16-year-old girl was reported missing from Back of the Yards on the South Side.

Mariah Vining-Raygoza was last seen Jan. 18 and is missing from the 4800 block of South Marshfield Avenue, Chicago police said. She may be in Austin on the West Side.

She is 5-foot-1, 125 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a gray jacket, striped shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.