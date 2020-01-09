Girl, 16, missing from Humboldt Park has been found safe

article

UPDATE JAN. 11, 2020: Niyahlyn Rodriguez has been found safe.

Police are asking for help finding a 16-year-old girl reported missing from Humboldt Park on the West Side.

Niyahlyn Rodriguez was last seen about 9 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of North Keeler Avenue, Chicago police said in a missing person alert.

She was wearing a blue ROTC uniform, a leather jacket with a gray hood, a green backpack and black shoes, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.