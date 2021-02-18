Girl, 16, reported missing from Carol Stream

article

A teenage girl was reported missing last week from Carol Stream.

Ashlei Lewis, 16, was last seen Feb. 11 at her home in the western suburb but has not been seen or heard from since, Carol Stream police said.

Lewis is 5-foot-2 and 132 pounds, police said. She was wearing a green coat with a furry hood, blue jeans, a black long-sleeve shirt and black boots when she was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carol Stream police at 630-668-2167 or investigations@carolstream.org.