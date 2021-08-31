Girl, 16, reported missing from South Shore

article

A 16-year-old girl was reported missing from the South Shore neighborhood.

Chicago police say Deanna Davidson was last seen Friday near the 7600 block of South Kingston Avenue.

Davidson is described as 5’7" and 140 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and blue jeans. Davidson is known to frequent the area near Commercial Avenue and 91st Street as well as 78th Street and Kingston Avenue

If located, contact Area South SVU detectives at (312) 747-8274.