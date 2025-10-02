Girl, 16, shot in chin inside Chicago home

The Brief A 16-year-old girl was shot in the chin inside a home on Chicago’s South Side Thursday morning and is in critical condition. Police are investigating but have not determined if the gunfire came from inside or outside the residence.



A 16-year-old girl was critically wounded in a shooting Thursday morning on Chicago's South Side.

What we know:

Around 7 a.m., the teen was inside a home in the 5600 block of South Michigan Avenue when she was shot in the chin, according to Chicago police.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where she was listed in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported and no one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.

What we don't know:

Police have not said whether the shot came from inside or outside the residence.