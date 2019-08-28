Girl, 16, shot to death outside Dolton convenience store

Image 1 of 4 ▼

A teenage girl was shot and killed Tuesday outside a convenience store in south suburban Dolton.

Akeira Boston, 16, was shot about 9 p.m. outside the Moonlight Food Deli & Liquor Store, 1203 E. 142nd St., according to the Cook County medical examiner's office. Boston was struck twice in the abdomen and pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The medical examiner's office initially released her name as "Akeira Foster."

Dolton Village Trustee Tiffany Heynard said in a video posted to Facebook that the teen was not thought to be the intended target.

Authorities believe the shooter was targeting a male who had just gotten into a vehicle with her, Dolton Village Trustee Andrew Holmes said.

After the shooting started, the male jumped into the backseat, got out and fled on foot while the shooter continued to fire into the vehicle, Holmes said, noting that the vehicle had tinted windows.

An autopsy Wednesday found Boston died of a gunshot wound to her abdomen and ruled her death a homicide, the medical examiner's office said.

Dolton police did not return a request for comment.

Last week, 40-year-old Marshia Bowman was fatally shot while driving four of her children through Dolton. No one has been taken into custody yet.