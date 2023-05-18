Girl, 17, missing from Chicago's Northwest Side at high-risk: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a high-risk missing girl who disappeared early Thursday from the Sauganash neighborhood.
Lena Alducom, 17, was last seen around 12:30 a.m. in her residence in the 6100 block of North Kedvale Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.
She is 4-foot-9, 99 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
Alducom was last seen wearing a black hoodie and gray jogging pants without shoes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6554.
Lena Alducom | Chicago police