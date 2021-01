article

Police are seeking the public’s help locating a missing 17-year-old girl from Grand Crossing.

Sharonda McNickles, was last seen Thursday, Chicago police said. She is missing from the 1500 block of East 72nd Street.

McNickles, who is 5-foot-3, was last wearing a pink and black jacket, red shirt, blue jeans and red Timberland shoes, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.