A 17-year-old girl was reported missing from the Near West Side.

Zahria Smith was last seen June 21 and is missing from the area of the 2700 block of West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago police said.

She is 5-foot-2, 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red T-shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Four SVU detectives at 312-746-8255.