Girl, 17, missing from South Chicago may need medical attention

A 17-year-old girl reported missing from the South Chicago neighborhood may need medical attention, police say.

Bobbie Garza was last seen Jan. 26 in the 8900 block of South Burley Avenue, according to Chicago police.

She was wearing a black leather coat, black pants and black shoes, police said. Garza may be in the East Side neighborhood or in the Whiting, Indiana area.

She also goes by the names Ruby or Roberta.

Police asked anyone who knows her location to call Area South detectives at 312-747-8274.