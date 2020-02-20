Girl, 17, reported missing from Brighton Park

article

A 17-year-old girl has been reported missing from Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

Elizabeth Herrera was last seen Wednesday in the 4100 block of South California Avenue, Chicago police said in a missing person alert.

She was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, light blue jeans, black and white gym shoes and carrying a teal backpack.

Herrera is 5-foot-3 and frequently visits the 4100 block of South Archer Avenue, the 4300 block of South Archer Avenue and the 2400 block of West 46th Place, police said.

Anyone who knows her whereabouts is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.