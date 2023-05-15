Girl, 17, shot and seriously wounded in Back of the Yards

A teenage girl was shot and seriously wounded Sunday evening in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The 17-year-old was a passenger in a vehicle just before 8 p.m. in the 1300 block of West 49th Street when gunfire broke out and struck her in the back and armpit, according to police.

The girl was driven to UI Health by a family member before being transferred to Stroger Hospital where she was listed in serious condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.