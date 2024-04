A 17-year-old girl was wounded by gunfire in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood Friday night.

The victim was inside a vehicle in the 2500 block of South Kildare Avenue at about 10:37 p.m. when shots were fired, according to police.

The girl was shot in the back and was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Chicago police said no one was in custody for the shooting. Area Four Detectives continue to investigate.