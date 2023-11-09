Girl, 17, wounded in drive-by shooting on Chicago's Southwest Side

A teenage girl was wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday morning in Chicago's Marquette Park neighborhood.

The 17-year-old was walking around 3 a.m. when a black BMW pulled up and someone started shooting in the 2800 block of West 71st Street, according to police.

The victim was struck once in the lower back and was dropped off at Holy Cross Hospital where she was listed in good condition.

There is no one in custody as Area One detectives investigate.