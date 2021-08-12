Girl, 2 men shot on porch in Chicago Lawn

A 15-year-old girl and two men were shot on a porch in Chicago Lawn on the South Side Wednesday night.

They were attacked about 10:55 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Campbell Avenue, Chicago police said.

The girl was shot in the arm and was taken to Comers Children’s hospital in fair condition, police said.

A 35-year-old man was struck in the torso and was taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. The other man, 39, was shot in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

No one was in custody.