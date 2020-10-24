Girl, 3, shoots herself in the hand by accident

A 3-year-old girl accidentally shot herself Saturday in Calumet Heights on the South Side.

About 3:10 p.m., a woman told officers she was inside a home in the 1300 block of East 89th Street, when she heard gunshots and found a 3-year-old girl with a gunshot wound in her left wrist, Chicago police said.

She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said. A weapon was found at the home.

Area Two detective are investigating.