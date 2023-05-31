Girl, 4, dies after another child accidentally shoots her in Cook County residence

A four-year-old girl is dead after being shot accidentally by another child in Cook County Wednesday morning.

At about 10 a.m. River Grove police and EMS responded to the 2400 block of West Street for a report of a child who was shot.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered that a child had been accidentally shot by another child who lives in the same household, police said.

The child was severely injured and later succumbed to the injury.

The child was identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner as 4-year-old Camila Ariana Duarte

The father of the child said that he was outside when he was alerted of the accidental shooting by another child.

He called 911 and is cooperating with investigators.

The father holds a valid FOID and concealed carry card. He admitted to being the owner of the handgun and claimed it was stored on a high shelf in a closet.

The shooting remains under investigation.