Girl, 5, dies in Orland Park crash

A 5-year-old girl was killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday evening in south suburban Orland Park.

A car traveling north on Harlem Avenue was turning left on a yellow light onto 151st Street about 9:40 p.m. when it collided with a southbound SUV, according to Orland Park police Lt. Kenneth Rosinski.

A passenger in the car, 5-year-old Evelyn Thomas of Orland Park, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and pronounced dead, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Two other people in the car, an adult driver and a 6-year-old girl, and the driver of the SUV were taken to hospitals with minor injuries, Rosinski said.

It wasn’t immediately clear which vehicle struck the other, he said.

The impact spun the car into a snowplow stopped at the intersection, Rosinski said. No charges have been filed.