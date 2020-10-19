Girl, 6, and grandmother reported missing from Brighton Park

article

Police are seeking the public’s help to locate a 6-year-old girl and her grandmother, both reported missing from Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

Sarah Navas-Sallas, 6, and Nexy Castillo-Gonzalez were last seen Saturday evening in the 4400 lock of South Albany Avenue, according to a missing person flyer from Chicago police.

Sarah was wearing a white and pink unicorn print sweater, blue jeans and glasses.

Castillo-Gonzalez, 46, was wearing a gray shirt with white stripes, blue jeans, purple jacket and gray boots.

Police asked anyone with information to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.