Girl, 8, shot in car on Chicago's South Side

The Brief An 8-year-old girl was shot in the thigh Tuesday night while in a car with family on Chicago’s South Side. Police say a man in a white SUV fired at the vehicle after an argument then fled the scene. The girl was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition, and no arrests have been made.



An 8-year-old girl was shot Tuesday night on Chicago’s South Side after a dispute between family members and another group escalated into gunfire, police said.

What we know:

The child was inside a vehicle with relatives around 9:45 p.m. in the 3000 block of South State Street when they started arguing with people in a white SUV, according to Chicago police.

A man inside the SUV allegedly threatened to shoot and then fired two shots at the family's vehicle, striking the girl in the left thigh before fleeing the scene.

Chicago Fire Department paramedics transported the victim to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was listed in fair condition.

Police said no arrests have been made. Area Three detectives are investigating.

What we don't know:

It was not immediately clear what started the argument between the two groups.