Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 9-year-old girl missing from West Humboldt Park.

Takyara Boykins was last seen Monday morning in the 800 block of North Keeler Avenue, Chicago police said in a missing person alert.

Takyara may need medication, police said. She was wearing white T-shirt and blue jeans. She has pink braids in her hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Four detectives at 312-746-8251.